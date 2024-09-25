US not providing intelligence support to Israel for Lebanon operations, says Pentagon

Former president Trump promotes deregulation; Democratic presidential nominee supports stricter AI guidelines
The US military is not providing intelligence support to Israel for its operations in Lebanon, the Pentagon said on Wednesday, adding the United States was making "a full-court press" for a diplomatic solution to the crisis.
Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh also said no Israeli ground incursion into Lebanon appeared imminent, but referred reporters to Israel for questions about its operations and plans.
Israel's military chief told troops on Wednesday that air strikes in Lebanon would continue in order to destroy Hezbollah infrastructure and to prepare the way for a possible ground operation by Israeli forces.
The nine-month-old king penguin chick has shot to fame for his 23.5kg heft — the weight of an overstuffed suitcase
Vance faces pressure after Harris's strong debate performance
Hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced since the latest round of fighting began Monday, officials said, some crossing the border to Syria to flee Israeli bombing
The victim's family said he should be spared, and the prosecutor's office that secured his murder conviction 21 years ago expressed doubts about the integrity of the case
The deceased was a 64-year-old American woman who had been suffering from a severely compromised immune system
Researchers say a record spate of wildfires this year has released massive amounts of carbon dioxide back into the atmosphere
The country is experiencing its worst drought in 61 years, President Noboa tells UN General Assembly