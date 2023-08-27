US military personnel in Australia air crash, no deaths reported

Students need to be aware of potential online threats, such as cyberbullying, harassment, and scams as more educational activities and social interactions move online
An aircraft incident involving US military personnel occurred mid-morning on Sunday during an exercise in Australia's Northern Territory, Australia's Defence Ministry said, while a broadcaster said there were no reports of deaths.
Sky News Australia reported a v-22 Osprey helicopter with about 20 U.S. Marines on board had crashed off the coast of Darwin.
The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) said multiple military personnel had been rescued from an aircraft crash on the Tiwi Islands, north of Darwin, and that there were no reports of fatalities.
Northern Territory Police were responding to reports of an aircraft crash on Melville Island, the fire and emergency services said in an emailed statement.
"Initial reports suggest the incident involves United States defence personnel and that Australian Defence Force members were not involved," the ministry said in an emailed statement.
It said the incident occurred on Melville Island north of Darwin during Exercise Predator’s Run 2023.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was previously scheduled to hold a press conference at 0520 GMT, his office said.
