US House panel withholds report on Trump attorney general pick

Matt Gaetz. Reuters File Photo

The congressional panel which investigated allegations of sexual misconduct by Matt Gaetz, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to lead the US Justice Department, parted ways on Wednesday without releasing its report.

Gaetz was first elected to the US House of Representatives in 2016 and won re-election this month, but he resigned shortly after Trump picked him to be attorney general.

His resignation also reportedly came just days before the House Ethics Committee was to vote on releasing its report, creating uncertainty over its fate as Gaetz is no longer a member of Congress.

The panel's investigation probed alleged illegal activity by Gaetz, including sexual misconduct with a 17-year-old girl -- which he denies -- as well as drug use, misappropriating campaign funds and other illicit activities.

Some Republicans, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, have argued against releasing the report.

However, elected officials from both parties have called for it to at least be shared with the US Senate, which votes on cabinet nominations.

After a closed-door meeting on Wednesday that lasted roughly two hours, the members of the House Ethics Committee departed without reaching a decision.