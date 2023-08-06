Two of them climbed into a fountain to hug the statue and another pushed it with a stick, says the villa manager
An 87-year-old woman is being hailed online for her quick thinking in warding off an intruder by offering him snacks.
Marjorie Perkins, a woman from the United States, has been going viral for her courage and presence of mind.
The woman gave several interviews to local media outlets where she said that she was woken up in the middle of the night with a man who was standing by her bed. The man was not wearing a shirt, pants or even shoes and was holding a knife up to her.
Perkins then shielded herself with a chair. She was bruised on the cheek and forehead during the fight. However, the intruder later "got tired" of fighting her, and told her that he was hungry.
The man said that he hadn't eaten anything for a long time, after which Perkins quickly offered him peanut butter, crackers, tangerines and other snacks. She then called 911 while the man was eating.
The elderly woman said to local media that she offered him snacks as a distraction. She said that she knows how to keep people busy after teaching at a school for 35 years.
