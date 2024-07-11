US, Canada reach agreement on modernising 60-year-old pact on Columbia River

The BBC confirms the victims were the wife and daughters of one of its commentators
The United States and Canada have reached an agreement in principle on modernising a 60-year-old pact on Columbia River flood control and power generation, and work on draft amendments will begin in the coming weeks, they said on Thursday.
"After 60 years, the treaty needs updating to reflect our changing climate and the changing needs of the communities that depend on this vital waterway," US President Joe Biden said in a statement about the treaty, which has been in effect since 1964.
The amendments will aim to "elevate US Tribes' and Canadian Indigenous Nations' voices" and re-balance energy coordination between the two countries, Biden said.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in a separate statement, said the modernised treaty would reduce flood risk in communities, advance indigenous priorities and promote clean energy goals.
The Columbia River, one of North America's largest rivers by volume, has its headwaters in the Canadian Rockies and flows 2,000 km through British Columbia, Washington and Oregon before emptying into the Pacific Ocean.
Under the treaty, four dams were built in the Pacific Northwest: three in southeastern British Columbia and one in Montana. The US paid for the building of the dams, which are used for hydroelectric power production.
The pact entitles Canada to half of the hydroelectric generation capability at US power plants on the Columbia River that results directly from the British Columbia-based dams. Canada for the most part monetises the power by selling it back to US utilities.
The BBC confirms the victims were the wife and daughters of one of its commentators
A robust package will soon be unveiled and that will build a clear and strong bridge for Ukraine's Nato membership, says US Secretary of State
Left-wing bloc says it should be able to govern; Centrists seek to win over moderate right Republicans
The UBS Global Wealth Report for 2024 forecast the number of dollar millionaires in Britain would fall by 17 per cent to 2,542,464 in 2028 from 3,061,553 last year
US President Biden made the announcement of the donation to Kyiv by five countries in remarks at the Nato summit
Prosecutors say suspects filed fraudulent visa applications on behalf of migrants, who need the sponsorship of employers to start the process
The 75-pound ticket gives you access to State Rooms and the East Wing rooms, often used for receptions and meetings as well as balcony moments
Hung parliament makes budget harder to seal; credit ratings agencies cite concerns