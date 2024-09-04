US accuses Russian news outlet of election interference

Photo: AFP

Published: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 11:00 PM

The United States indicted two employees of Russia's RT and imposed sanctions on top editors of the state-funded news outlet on Wednesday, accusing them of seeking to influence the 2024 US presidential election.

The 10 individuals and two entities sanctioned by the Treasury Department include RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonovna Simonyan and deputy Elizaveta Yuryevna Brodskaia.

"Today's action underscores the US government's ongoing efforts to hold state-sponsored actors accountable for activities that aim to deteriorate public trust in our institutions," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.

"Treasury will not waver in our commitment to safeguarding our democratic principles and the integrity of our election systems," Yellen said.

Attorney General Merrick Garland, chairing a meeting of the Election Threats Task Force, said two Russia-based RT employees have been indicted in New York for money laundering and violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

They are accused of funding a Tennessee-based company "to disseminate content deemed favourable to the Russian government," Garland said, and contracting US-based social media influencers to share content "consistent with Russia's interest in amplifying US domestic divisions".

RT, in a reaction on its Telegram channel, dismissed the US allegations calling them "hackneyed cliches".

"Three things in life are inevitable: death, taxes and 'RT's interference in American elections,'" RT said.

Garland said the Justice Department has separately seized 32 internet domains that the Russian government used "to engage in a covert campaign to interfere and influence the outcome of our country's elections".

He said members of President Vladimir Putin's "inner circle" had directed Russian public relations companies "to promote disinformation and state-sponsored narratives as part of a program to influence the 2024 US presidential election".

The United States has accused Russia of seeking to influence US elections dating back to the 2016 contest between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton.

The Treasury Department said Simonyan, RT's editor in chief, was a "central figure in Russian government malign influence efforts".