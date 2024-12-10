US: 26-year-old charged with murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

Photo: Handout via Reuters / Pennsylvania Department of Corrections

A 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder on Monday in the targeted killing of a health insurance executive on the streets of New York, along with other violations.

Luigi Mangione was charged in New York on suspicion of one count of murder, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, one count of second-degree possession of a forged document and one count of third-degree possession of a weapon, according to online court documents seen by AFP.

Investigators continued to interrogate Mangione in connection with last week's brazen murder, which triggered a nationwide manhunt and global headlines.

He arrived at a Pennsylvania court wearing a dark sweatshirt after 6pm, Monday (3am, UAE time, Tuesday) and was led inside by Altoona police flanked by NYPD detectives where he was arraigned, broadcasters showed.

Mangione is next due to appear in court on December 23.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said murder charges in New York state would follow, telling a media briefing "we do not kill people in cold blood to resolve policy differences or express a viewpoint".

Police have not confirmed reports the words "delay" and "deny" — language used by insurers to reject claims — were written on casings found at the scene, hinting at a possible political motive for the crime.

According to a New York Times report citing friends of Mangione, the suspect lived with serious back pain and underwent surgery for the condition last year.

A photo on what appeared to be one of his social media accounts included an X-ray of an apparently injured spine.

Mangione was apprehended by officers following a tip from staff at an Altoona McDonald's branch, where he was found wearing a mask and a beanie while using a laptop, and gave officers a fake ID, charging documents show.

They then searched him and found what police called a "ghost gun" capable of firing 9mm rounds and equipped with a suppressor that could have been made on a 3D printer.

When officers asked if he had been to New York recently, Mangione "became quiet and started to shake", according to the criminal complaint.

One of the fake IDs found was that used to check in to a Manhattan hostel ahead of the attack, discovered alongside a document that spoke to Mangione's "motivation and mindset", New York police said.

Mangione was born and raised in Maryland, studied at the Ivy League University of Pennsylvania, and had been living in Hawaii ahead of the killing.

Mangione's LinkedIn profile showed he worked as a data engineer at TrueCar, a California-based online auto marketplace that said he left their employment in 2023.

His family released a joint statement late Monday saying they are "shocked and devastated by Luigi's arrest".