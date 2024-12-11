UnitedHealth murder suspect Luigi Mangione shouts outside courthouse

Photo: AFP

Luigi Mangione, the suspect charged with murder in the shooting of a top UnitedHealth executive, briefly struggled with officers and angrily shouted while being escorted into a Pennsylvania courthouse on Tuesday, as a clearer picture of his motives began to emerge a day after his arrest ended a massive manhunt.

Mangione, 26, turned toward a group of reporters and yelled in part, "...completely out of touch and an insult to the intelligence of the American people!" before deputies pushed him away. It was not clear to what he was referring.

At the court hearing, his defence lawyer told a judge that Mangione would oppose extradition to New York, where he is charged with murder and other crimes. That decision could delay the process by weeks but is unlikely to block his eventual transfer; for now, Mangione will remain in jail in Pennsylvania, where he faces gun and forgery charges.

His attorney, Tom Dickey, said at a news conference that Mangione planned to plead not guilty to the charges.

Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealth's insurance arm, one of the largest health insurers in the US, was shot dead on the morning of December 4 outside a hotel in Manhattan in what police said was a targeted attack, sparking a manhunt that led to Mangione's arrest.

More clues about his possible motivation were coming to light on Tuesday.

When arrested, Mangione was in possession of a handwritten manifesto that offered insight into his mindset, according to police. The New York Times reported that an internal New York City Police report analysing the document concluded that Mangione viewed the killing as a justified response to what he believed to be corruption in the healthcare industry.

"These parasites simply had it coming," the manifesto said, according to the Times.

Mangione suffered from chronic back pain that limited his daily life, according to friends, his social media postings and other news reports. His profile on X shows a background image of an x-ray with what appears to be screws and plates inserted in a lower back.

An employee at TrueCar told Reuters that Mangione worked at the car-buying website as a data engineer from 2022 to late 2023. In mid-2023, Mangione took about two months off for what the employee's manager described as back-related issues.

The employee, who asked not to be named, described Mangione as "incredibly smart" and very friendly to his co-workers.

He said that the company offered employees health insurance through UnitedHealth as well as other choices, such as Aetna.

From January through June 2022, Mangione lived at the Surfbreak co-living community in Honolulu, where he led a book club and surfed, hiked and rock-climbed, the founder of the group, RJ Martin, told the Hawaiian outlet Civil Beat.

Martin said Mangione had suffered back pain caused by misaligned vertebrae pinching Mangione's spinal cord, and he left for the mainland at some point for surgery.

But he went "radio silent" in June or July, Martin told Civil Beat.

Mangione never showed any indication of violence, Martin later told MSNBC.

"The Luigi that I knew is completely incompatible with an assassin," he said, describing him as funny, kind and thoughtful.

At one point, Mangione suggested Surfbreak's book club read the manifesto of Ted Kaczynski - the US domestic bomber known as the Unabomber - as a joke, according to Martin.

On the book-themed social media site Goodreads, a poster with Mangione's name praised Kaczynski's book "Industrial Society and Its Future" as "prescient" about modern society, called him an "extreme political revolutionary" and suggested violence was a legitimate form of resistance in some circumstances.