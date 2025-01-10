UAE offers condolences to US over deaths in Los Angeles wildfires

KT photo: Shihab

UAE has expressed its solidarity with the US on Friday, January 10. The UAE also offered its sincere condolences over victims of wildfires that swept through California, killing and injuring a number of people and forcing the evacuation of tens of thousands.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed, in a statement, that the UAE expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the US and the families and relatives of the victims of this painful tragedy.

The Ministry also wished for a speedy recovery for all those injured.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Two massive wildfires menacing Los Angeles from the east and west devoured nearly 10,000 homes and other structures, burning into a third night on Thursday even as the fierce winds eased and gave firefighters a welcome but temporary respite.

The Palisades Fire between Santa Monica and Malibu on the city's western flank and the Eaton Fire in the east near Pasadena already rank as the most destructive in Los Angeles history, consuming 34,000 acres (13,750 hectares) - or some 53 square miles - turning entire neighbourhoods to ash.