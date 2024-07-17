Trump's Taiwan talk rattles Wall Street as chip stocks tumble

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump looks on at the conclusion of the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. AFP

Published: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 4:30 PM

Geopolitical risks weighed on Wall Street on Wednesday after US presidential candidate Donald Trump sounded lukewarm about defending Taiwan, sending chipmakers' shares lower and helping propel gold prices to record highs.

Futures contracts tracking the U.S. S&P 500 equity benchmark equity index dropped by 1% after the index hit a record high in the previous session.

Shares in artificial intelligence chipmaker Nvidia , fell 3.1% in pre-market trading after a rocky Asian session for Taiwan's TSMC, which closed 2.4% lower.

The Netherlands' ASML, the largest equipment supplier to chipmakers, dropped as much as 7.7% in European morning trade.

MSCI's broad index of world shares. was flat.

The tech mood soured after Trump questioned US support for Taiwan in an interview with Bloomberg Businessweek, saying the closely monitored island that China claims as its own territory should pay for US protection.

US and Taiwanese officials have claimed for many years that a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would heavily disrupt global trade and high-tech supply chains.

Before Wednesday, markets had formed a cautiously optimistic view of a second presidency for Republican property tycoon Trump, who political betting sites tip to beat incumbent Democrat Joe Biden in the November 5 battle for the White House.

"Many strategists have suggested (Trump) is bullish for equities, and I'm just not sure about that," said Benjamin Melman, global chief investment officer at Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management.

"In terms of risk premium, today the market is adding a clearer reading."

While Trump's plans for Taiwan remain unclear, he has already signalled reduced US support for strategic allies by picking Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, who opposes military aid for Ukraine, as his running mate.

CURRENCY SWINGS