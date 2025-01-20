Trump vows trade policy of 'tariff and tax' on other countries

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with US Vice-President J D Vance after speaking during inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington, DC on Monday. AFP

US President Donald Trump promised tariffs and taxes on other countries on Monday, in a nationalistic inaugural address after being sworn in as the 47th president.

"I will immediately begin the overhaul of our trade system to protect American workers and families," he said at the US Capitol.

"Instead of taxing our citizens to enrich other countries, we will tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich our citizens," Trump added.

Since his election victory in November, Trump has taken aim at allies and adversaries alike, raising the prospect of fresh levies to push other countries towards tougher action on US concerns.

Before his White House return, Trump vowed to impose 25 percent tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports, and an additional 10 percent on Chinese goods, if they did not do more about illegal immigration and the flow of fentanyl into the United States.

On the campaign trail, Trump also floated the idea of much steeper tariff rates -- 60 percent or more -- on Chinese imports.

But he stopped short on Monday of unveiling new tariffs, which are applied on imported goods when a US buyer purchases them from abroad.

The White House said on Monday that under the Trump administration, all agencies would adopt "emergency measures to reduce the cost of living."

It added that Trump would unveil his "America First Trade Policy," stressing also that Washington would not be beholden to foreign organizations for its tax policy.

In his speech Monday, Trump reiterated his plan to set up an "External Revenue Service" to collect tariffs, duties and revenues, promising "massive amounts of money" pouring in from foreign sources.

The name is a play on the Internal Revenue Service, a bureau under the Treasury Department that administers and enforces US tax laws.