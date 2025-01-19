Trump to issue executive order on January 20 to allow TikTok to operate

Photo: Reuters file

Republican President-elect Donald Trump said on Sunday he will issue an executive order when he takes office on Monday that would let TikTok be operational, while adding he would like the U.S. to have a 50 per cent ownership position in a joint venture.

TikTok, which is owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, stopped working for its 170 million American users on Sunday after a law took effect banning the app's continued operation over concerns that Americans' data could be misused by Chinese officials.

"I would like the United States to have a 50 per cent ownership position in a joint venture," Trump said on social media.