Mon, Jan 20, 2025 | Rajab 20, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

Trump to declare national emergency at border with Mexico, says official

Trump is also expected to designate criminal cartels as global terrorists

Published: Mon 20 Jan 2025, 6:48 PM

Updated: Mon 20 Jan 2025, 6:55 PM

  • By
  • Reuters

Top Stories

Photo: Reuters file

Photo: Reuters file

President-elect Donald Trump will declare a national emergency at the U.S. southern border with Mexico on Monday and announce plans to send additional armed forces to help secure the border, an incoming Trump administration official said.

The official, briefing reporters on condition of anonymity ahead of Trump's inauguration as president, said Trump would also designate criminal cartels as designated global terrorists.

ALSO READ:



Next Story