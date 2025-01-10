Fri, Jan 10, 2025 | Rajab 10, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

Trump sentenced to unconditional discharge in hush money case

The judge said that the court determined that the 'only lawful sentence', without encroaching on the highest office was an unconditional discharge

Published: Fri 10 Jan 2025, 7:21 PM

  • By
  • AFP

Photo: Reuters

Photo: Reuters

A judge sentenced Donald Trump to an unconditional discharge Friday for covering up hush money payments to a porn star despite the US president-elect's last-ditch efforts to avoid becoming the first felon in the White House.

"This court has determined that the only lawful sentence that permits entry of a judgement of conviction without encroaching on the highest office of the land, is an unconditional discharge", said New York judge Juan Merchan delivering the sentence during a court session that Trump attended virtually.

