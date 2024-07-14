Trump released from hospital after apparent assassination attempt at rally

Image used for illustrative purposes. Photo: AFP file

Published: Sun 14 Jul 2024, 11:15 AM Last updated: Sun 14 Jul 2024, 11:16 AM

Former President Donald Trump was released from the hospital late Saturday after he said he was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of his right ear during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, according to media reports.

Donald Trump has returned to his home in New Jersey after he was injured in an attempted assassination at a rally on Saturday. Trump, who emerged with a bloodied face, says he was shot in the ear, describing a "whizzing sound" and feeling a "bullet ripping through skin". A Trump spokesperson said the former president is "fine".

The Secret Service said Trump is "safe" and that it was actively investigating the incident and the male gunman was shot and killed.

The FBI says it has identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks as the "subject involved" in the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump. According to a White House source, President Joe Biden spoke with former President Donald Trump on Saturday night, just hours after the possible assassination attempt on him at his rally in Pennsylvania.

President Biden said that "everybody must condemn" the suspected assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

Addressing the nation about two hours after the shooting, Biden said he was relieved that Trump is reportedly "doing well".

"We cannot allow this to be happening," Biden said. "The idea that there's violence in America like this is just unheard of."

Top Trump aides said the former president will still attend the Republican convention scheduled for next week in Wisconsin after a shooting at his campaign rally on Saturday night.