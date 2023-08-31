Trump pleads not guilty to Georgia election subversion charges, waives arraignment

When we choose to look away for good, we are as complicit as those at the helm of this atrocity
Former President Donald Trump has waived a formal arraignment and pleaded not guilty in the Georgia election subversion case, according to a court filing on Thursday.
The suspect first attacked a tourist couple with a knife and attacked two others with a hammer
The court rejects the former president's claim that he is immune to the lawsuits
Spanish ambassador summoned after Sanchez said he doubted Israel respected the international humanitarian law
As the global race to achieve net-zero emissions intensifies, firms looking to form new alliances and partnerships must be able to outline their ESG strategy and, crucially, explain how they plan to execute it
The Fed and the ECB have made clear that they intend to roll back quantitative easing by gradually reducing their bond holdings
The high death toll among young people partly reflects the fact that nearly half of Gaza’s population is under the age of 18
If no candidate wins a two-thirds majority in the first round, the secret voting then goes to a run-off between the two top bids