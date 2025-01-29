Trump orders curbs on gender transitions for minors

Emily Shilling, a commander in the US Navy and president of SPARTA, a non-profit resource for transgender people who have served or are serving in the military, poses for a picture at her home in California, Maryland, US, on January 19, 2025. — Reuters

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday to restrict gender transition procedures for people under the age of 19, in his latest move targeting transgender people since returning to office.

The order comes the week after Trump said in his inauguration speech that his government would only recognise two genders, male and female, plugging into an issue at the heart of America's culture wars.

"Across the country today, medical professionals are maiming and sterilising a growing number of impressionable children," said the order. "This dangerous trend will be a stain on our nation's history, and it must end."

Trump's order said it would now be US policy that it would "not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called 'transition' of a child from one sex to another."

These included what he called "chemical castration and surgical mutilation" — including puberty blockers, hormones and gender-altering surgery.

It added that the government would now "rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures".

"Our Nation will no longer fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support so-called 'gender affirming care,' which has already ruined far too many precious lives," the president posted later on his Truth Social platform.

While there is no US-wide law against gender-affirming medical treatments for transgender youth, Trump ordered an end to any federal backing for such procedures.