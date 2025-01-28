Trump 'not 100% sure' he's barred from third term

US President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd as House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (L) and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R) applaud after Trump addressed the 2025 Republican Issues Conference at the Trump National Doral Miami on January 27, 2025. in Doral, Florida. — AFP

US President Donald Trump once again hinted at the idea of serving a third term, saying he was "not 100 per cent sure" he was barred from doing so under the Constitution, which forbids it.

Trump has repeatedly alluded to the possibility that he might go beyond the current two-term limit for US presidents — but while he often strikes a light-hearted tone the remarks remain provocative.

"I've raised a lot of money for the next race that I assume I can't use for myself, but I'm not 100 per cent sure, because I don't know...I think I'm not allowed to run again," Trump told an audience of Congressional Republicans in Miami.

To laughter, Trump turned to Republican House Leader Mike Johnson and added: "I'm not sure, am I allowed to run again? Mike? I better not get you involved in that argument."

Trump was inaugurated for his second spell in the White House a week ago, becoming just the second president in US history to serve two non-consecutive terms.

US presidents are limited to two terms in office by the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution, which was ratified in 1951 — partly as a response to Franklin D. Roosevelt's unprecedented four terms as president from 1933-1945.

A Republican in the US House introduced a super-long-shot resolution last week to change the constitution to allow Trump to get another term. Trump has alluded to extending his stay on a number of occasions and joked about it as recently on Saturday, during a rally in Nevada. "It will be the greatest honour my life to serve not once, but twice — or three times or four times," he said with a laugh, before adding to cheers from the audience: "Headlines for the fake news." In November, in another speech to House Republicans shortly after his election win, Trump said: "I suspect I won't be running again unless you say, 'He's good, we got to figure something else.'"

Trump told an audience of conservative Christians in July: "Christians, get out and vote. Just this time...Four more years, it'll be fixed, it'll be fine, you won't have to vote anymore."