Trump defence nominee's thin CV, tattoos under scrutiny

US president-elect Donald Trump nominated military veteran and Fox News host Pete Hegseth to serve as defence secretary when the Republican takes back the White House in January. – AFP file

Facing questions about an alleged sexual assault and medieval-themed tattoos linked to extremist groups, Donald Trump's defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth would struggle to be confirmed for the job under normal circumstances.

But these are not normal times in Washington.

Hegseth, a Fox News host, was picked by Trump on Tuesday in one of several nominations that wrong-footed even some in his remodeled Republican Party and threw down a challenge to the Senate.

To take up the position as head of the Pentagon and oversee 3.4 million employees, Hegseth will require confirmation from the upper house -- and Trump is publicly pressuring lawmakers to show loyalty to his agenda.

Revelations in recent days about the 44-year-old have made his path to power more difficult, including that the thrice-married former soldier was investigated for sexual assault in California in 2017.

No charges were filed over an encounter in a Monterey hotel that saw an unnamed accuser lodge a police report, but the claim has led to questions about the vetting process for the former soldier.

According to the Washington Post, Hegseth paid an undisclosed sum to the woman several years later as part of a nondisclosure agreement, though he maintained that their encounter was consensual.

His tattoos have also raised questions, leading to him being stood down by his Army National Guard unit when it was called up for the inauguration of President Joe Biden in 2020.

Speaking on a podcast with fellow veteran Shawn Ryan earlier this month, he revealed that one of his fellow soldiers had flagged him as a possible white nationalist because of his body art.

He claimed it was because of the medieval Jerusalem Cross on his chest, but he also has the words "Deus Vult" on his bicep -- a phrase meaning "God wills it" that was used by anti-Muslim crusaders in the Middle Ages.

European medieval imagery and slogans have been widely adopted by white supremacists and neo-Nazis in recent years, but Hegseth says his tattoos simply reflect his faith.

"It's a Christian symbol," the author of a 2020 book entitled "American Crusade" said of the Jerusalem Cross.

His handling of medieval weaponry has gone viral in recent days after a video re-emerged of him taking part in a televised axe-throwing contest which saw him miss the target and strike a bystander, who narrowly escaped serious injury.

His CV includes combat experience in Afghanistan and Iraq and he rose to the rank of major in the National Guard -- a lowly status compared to the generals and admirals he would oversee at the Pentagon.

Hegseth boasts degrees from elite US universities, including an undergraduate from Princeton and a master's from Harvard.