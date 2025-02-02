Trump calls again for Canada to become '51st state'

Flags fly above the Peace Arch monument on the border between the United States and Canada at Peace Arch Park in Blaine, Washington, on Saturday. AFP

President Donald Trump on Sunday called again for Canada to become a US state, heightening tensions further with one of his country's closest allies after hitting it with heavy tariffs.

While claiming the United States pays "hundreds of billions of dollars to SUBSIDIZE Canada," apparently referring to the US trade deficit with its neighbour, Trump said "without this massive subsidy, Canada ceases to exist as a viable Country."