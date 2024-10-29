Trump adviser Bannon released from prison ahead of US vote

Steve Bannon was convicted of defying a subpoena to testify before the congressional panel investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters. — Reuters File

Steve Bannon, a prominent right-wing figure and former senior adviser to Donald Trump, was released from prison on Tuesday after spending nearly four months behind bars and just a week ahead of the US election.

Bannon left a federal prison in Connecticut where he was serving time for a contempt of Congress conviction, Federal Bureau of Prisons records showed.

"I'm not broken, I'm empowered," the 70-year-old told The New York Times outside the prison.

Bannon was convicted of defying a subpoena to testify before the congressional panel investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters.

Bannon said it was "1,000 per cent" worth going to prison for refusing to testify.

"If you're not prepared to go to prison to fight for your country you're not prepared to fight for your country," he told The Times.

Bannon is expected to speak to journalists later in New York.

When he entered prison on July 1, he defiantly said he was "proud" to serve time "if it's what it takes to stand up to Joe Biden".

One of the masterminds behind Trump's successful 2016 presidential campaign, Bannon was sentenced to four months in prison in October 2022, but remained free while appealing his conviction.

A federal appeals court upheld the conviction in May, and District Judge Carl Nichols, a Trump appointee, revoked Bannon's bail at a court hearing, ordering him to report to prison by July 1.

Much has changed in US politics since then, with Biden dropping out of the race and Kamala Harris replacing him as the Democratic nominee.

Bannon took over a senior role late in Trump's 2016 campaign and later served in the White House as his chief strategist, leaving after seven months reportedly due to conflicts with other top staffers.