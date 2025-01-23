Trump administration shutters White House Spanish language page

The error message on whitehouse.gov/es. — KT screengrab

President Donald Trump's administration has shut down the White House's Spanish language page.

As of this week, visitors to whitehouse.gov/es now see an error message and the words "page not found" beneath an image of the White House.

Below that, visitors can click on "go to home page" which directs to whitehouse.gov, where a video montage plays featuring Trump.

The move was immediately met with criticism.

"Put this back," Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer posted on X.