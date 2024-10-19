Sat, Oct 19, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 16, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

Tropical Storm Nadine expected to make landfall near Belize City in the US

Weakening is expected after the storm moves inland, and it will likely dissipate by late Sunday

Published: Sat 19 Oct 2024, 7:52 PM

Updated: Sat 19 Oct 2024, 7:52 PM

  • By
  • Reuters

Top Stories

Photo: Reuters File. Image used for illustrative purpose

Photo: Reuters File. Image used for illustrative purpose

The US National Hurricane Center said tropical Storm Nadine is expected to make landfall near Belize City on Saturday morning.

The tropical storm is located about 40.23 km southeast of Belize City, packing maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour, according to the NHC.


The Miami-based forecaster on Saturday said that Nadine will then move across Belize, northern Guatemala, and southern Mexico this afternoon through Sunday. Weakening is expected after the storm moves inland, and it will likely dissipate by late Sunday, the forecaster added.

ALSO READ:




Next Story