Top UN court hears landmark climate case

Delegates attend United Nations' top court International Court of Justice (ICJ) public hearings in an advisory opinion case that may become a reference point in defining countries' legal obligations to fight climate change, in The Hague, Netherlands, on Monday. REUTERS

The United Nations' top court kicked off unprecedented hearings on Monday aimed at setting legal guidelines for how countries should protect the planet against climate change and help vulnerable nations combat its devastating impact.

Presiding Judge Nawaf Salam opened the hearings that will see more than 100 countries and organisations present before the International Court of Justice, the highest number ever.

Representatives from Vanuatu and other low-lying at-risk islands in the Pacific Ocean launch the proceedings before a 15-judge bench in the panelled hall of the Peace Palace in The Hague.

Activists hope that the opinion from the ICJ's judges will have far-reaching legal consequences in the fight against climate change, impacting ongoing court cases and domestic and international legislation.

Others fear the UN-backed request for a non-binding advisory opinion will have limited impact -- and it could take the UN's highest court months, or even years, to deliver.

A handful of protesters gathered outside the Peace Palace, near a big screen reading "We are watching".

Demonstrators had hung banners saying: "Biggest problem to the highest court" and "Fund our future, climate finance now."

"This hearing means everything for the climate justice movement," Siosiua Veikune, 25, from Tonga, who is part of the Pacific Island Students Fighting Climate Change group, told AFP.

The hearings at the scenic Peace Palace come days after a bitterly negotiated climate deal at the COP29 summit in Azerbaijan.

Wealthy polluting countries ultimately agreed to find at least $300 billion a year by 2035 to help poorer nations transition to cleaner energy sources and prepare for increasing climate impacts such as extreme weather.

Developing countries condemned the pledge as too little, too late, and the summit's final deal failed to include a global pledge to move away from burning planet-heating fossil fuels.

"I'm very hopeful that the judges will say something helpful that can really break the deadlock around the climate negotiations that we see unfold at COPs every year," said 26-year-old German protester Jule Schnakenberg, from the World's Youth for Climate Justice group.

"We really hope to see a push forward."

"We are on the frontline of climate change impact," said Ralph Regenvanu, special envoy for Vanuatu, which has been driving the ICJ initiative along with neighbouring island states.

"Our call for an advisory opinion from the ICJ on climate change is at a pivotal moment... one that sets clear the international legal obligations for climate action," he told journalists ahead of the hearings.

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution last year that referred two key climate questions to the international judges.

Firstly, it asked, what obligations do states have under international law to protect the Earth's climate system from polluting greenhouse gas emissions?

Secondly, what are the legal consequences of these obligations in cases where states, "by their acts and omissions, have caused significant harm to the climate system and other parts of the environment"?