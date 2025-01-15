TikTok prepares for US shutdown from Sunday, sources say

TikTok and RedNote apps are seen in this illustration taken on January 15, 2025. Chinese state media says US TikTok users have found a "new home" in RedNote. Reuters

TikTok plans to shut its app for US users from Sunday, when a federal ban on the social media app could come into effect, unless the Supreme Court moves to block it, sources familiar with the matter said.

The outcome of the shutdown would be different from that mandated by the law. The law would mandate a ban only on new TikTok downloads on Apple or Google app stores, while existing users could continue using it for some time.

Under TikTok's plan, people attempting to open the app will see a pop-up message directing them to a website with information about the ban, the sources said, requesting anonymity as the matter is not public.

TikTok also plans to give users the option to download all their data so that they can take a record of their personal, they said.

TikTok and its Chinese parent ByteDance did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comments.

President Joe Biden had in April last year signed a law requiring Bytedance to sell its US assets by January 19, 2025, or face a nationwide ban.

The companies have sought, at the very least, a delay in the implementation of the law, which they say violates the US Constitution's First Amendment protection against government abridgement of free speech.

TikTok said in a court filing last month it estimates one-third of the 170 million Americans using its app would stop accessing the platform if the ban lasts a month.

Meanwhile, users of the Chinese social media app RedNote welcomed "TikTok refugees" from the United States with selfies and messages on Wednesday, as Beijing said it encouraged stronger cultural ties with other countries in response to the sudden influx.

Known in China as Xiaohongshu and as a platform to find lifestyle recommendations on areas from beauty to food, the app has in recent days been transformed into an unexpected bilateral channel for US-China exchanges, with users swapping photos and questions about pets, favourite foods and their lives. Not everyone was happy, though, with some grumbling that their platform was being taken over and nationalist bloggers warning against American influences. Many Chinese users on Wednesday posted selfies and messages saying "welcome TikTok refugees", and responded eagerly to questions from US users on topics such as popular Chinese dishes, city tourist sights and even China's birth policies. Among them was Jacob Hui, a translator in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou, who said he joined a live chat co-hosted by Chinese and American influencers on the platform and posed questions — such as what video games were popular in the US — to the new users. "There were not many such opportunities to directly interact with Americans in the past," he said. Chinese state media has also cheered the trend, with state broadcaster CCTV saying that the TikTok users had found a "new home". Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun, asked at a regular press briefing, said the use of social media was a "personal choice".

"China has always supported and encouraged strengthening cultural exchanges and promoting mutual understanding among the peoples of all countries," Guo said.