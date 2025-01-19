Sun, Jan 19, 2025 | Rajab 19, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

TikTok goes offline in US, not available in Apple app store

The app earlier sent a message to its users saying that the law would 'force us to make our services temporarily unavailable'

Published: Sun 19 Jan 2025, 7:55 AM

  • Reuters

Chinese-owned social media app TikTok went offline in the US on Sunday as a ban on its services in the country went into effect.

TikTok became unavailable in Apple app store in the US.

US President-elect Donald Trump said on Saturday he would "most likely" give TikTok a 90-day reprieve from a potential ban after he takes office on Monday.

Under a law passed last year and upheld on Friday by a unanimous Supreme Court, the platform had until Sunday to cut ties with its China-based parent ByteDance or shut down its US operation to resolve concerns it poses a threat to national security.

