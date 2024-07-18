Teens for Trump? Republicans eye gains among US youth

Same with Matthew Paley, a New Jersey 19-year-old who was playing corn hole outside the Republican convention arena.

"I kind of just connected with him," Schaefer-Rose said. "I was only eight years old at the time but I could see that he was someone I could eventually look up to."

He first became aware of Trump in 2016, seeing him on television during that year's raucous campaign. Other young voters at the event said their first memory of Trump was seeing his cameo in "Home Alone 2," or as a brash boss in television's "The Apprentice."

"I feel like he reflects a lot of my personal values," Schaefer-Rose, wearing mirrored sunglasses, told AFP at a "Youth VoteFest" on Wednesday near the Republican National Convention.

The high school student is among a growing number of teens defying liberal stereotypes of America's youngest voters and hopping aboard the Trump train.

Caden Schaefer-Rose will only just be 18 by the time of November's US election but he is determined to cast his very first presidential vote -- for Donald Trump.

Matthew Paley stands outside the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Wednesday. Paley is eager to cast his first-ever presidential ballot on November 5, 2024, and the 19-year-old from New Jersey says he’s voting for Donald Trump. AFP

He met his idol Trump -- "very nice dude!" -- recently in Florida and fully backs the billionaire as he seeks a White House comeback.

"Honestly in the beginning... I just liked Trump because I thought he was hilarious," said Paley.

"Then once I started doing my research, I was like 'Oh wow, alright.'"

Paley said he embraces the same "core conservative values" as Trump, including gun rights.

"And I love that he has such a strong backbone and fights for what he believes in."

America's youth have traditionally voted Democratic and for now they largely still do. But Republicans insist a shift is afoot.

Pew Research shows that in 2016, voters under 30 supported the Democratic Party ticket by a 30-point margin. By 2020, that advantage shrank to 24 points.

The youngest voters in particular are pivotal, as studies show college student voting is rising -- and Republicans are courting them like never before.

Trump's newly announced running mate, JD Vance, is just 39 years old, 20 years younger than Vice-President Kamala Harris.

The party invited Amber Rose, a social media influencer with 24 million followers on Instagram, to address the convention, where she endorsed Trump on Monday.

US model and rapper Amber Rose leaves the stage after speaking during the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 15. AFP

And in a bid to attract young Black voters, rapper Forgiato Blow made an appearance.

Rapper Forgiato Blow listens as Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally last month at Festival Park in Racine, Wisconsin. AFP

Charlie Kirk, who founded the youth-oriented grassroots conservative group Turning Point USA when he was just 18, took the convention stage this week claiming Biden's message to Gen Z is to "limit your dreams (and) be content with less".