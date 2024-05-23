E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Teen kills parents, sister after row over mobile phone in Brazil

The 16 year old remained in the house with the three bodies from Friday until early Monday

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Thu 23 May 2024, 8:40 AM

A 16-year-old Brazilian boy, upset over having his cell phone taken away, shot and killed his parents and sister in the family's home, police said Wednesday.

The triple homicide took place Friday in Sao Paulo, but only came to light Monday when the boy called police and confessed, the local security ministry said in a statement.


Investigation chief Roberto Afonso said the teen, who is adopted, grew "very frustrated" after his parents took his phone away following an argument.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The boy told investigators he got hold of the service gun belonging to his father, a municipal policeman, and shot him in the back.

He then went upstairs and shot his 16-year-old sister in the face. When his mother arrived home several hours later, he killed her with the same weapon, police said.

The father was 57 and the mother 50, they said.

"We need to understand if this was frustration related to some sort of psychological disturbance," Afonso told Brazilian network TV Record.

Police are also investigating whether someone else was involved, including whether the boy spoke to anyone on the phone, he added.

The teen remained in the house with the three bodies from Friday until early Monday, when he was arrested.

During that time, he went to the gym and made a purchase at a bakery. Still "angry" on Saturday, he stabbed his mother's cadaver with a knife, Afonso said.

The boy, who is being held at a juvenile detention centre, had a "cold" demeanor when discussing the crimes, he said.

Minor defendants are protected by special legislation in Brazil and cannot be tried as adults.

ALSO READ:

More news from World