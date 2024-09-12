Storm Francine races into Louisiana, slamming state with rain and wind

Women take on more jobs traditionally filled by men
Storm Francine barrelled into southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi and Alabama on Thursday, pounding the region with heavy rain and gusty winds while threatening the Gulf Coast with dangerous flooding and widespread power outages. It had weakened from a Category 2 hurricane to a tropical depression as it moved northeast, but still packed winds of 35 mph and threatened areas with dangerous storm surges early on Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory.
Some 6.6 million people were under a tropical storm warning issued by the National Weather Service, as rain of up to two inches an hour was expected in the area on Thursday morning. In all, some spots could see as much as 10 inches of rain before the storm subsides, the service said.
It was expected to weaken further become a post-tropical cyclone later in the day, the center added.
The storm has left about 450,000 homes and businesses without power and dozens of people had to be rescued from floodwaters across the three-state region.
Just to the south of New Orleans in Lafourche Parish, more than two dozen people, including small children, were rescued from rising flood waters on Wednesday evening, the local sheriff's office said online.
The iconic French Quarter neighborhood of New Orleans, known for its tourist bars and restaurants, was locked down on Wednesday with a noticeable police presence and very few pedestrians.
Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry and US President Joe Biden each declared a state of emergency in anticipation of the storm, freeing up emergency management resources and potential financial aid in the event of serious damage.
Women take on more jobs traditionally filled by men
The Tokyo-based startup aims to follow the success of US-based Intuitive Machines, which in February made the world's first private moon landing
Mission is riskiest yet for Elon Musk's SpaceX
Wealth inequality and climate change are other issues the pope may address
Biden declares federal state of emergency for Louisiana
Some schools have told students to stay home for the rest of the week, while thousands of residents of low-lying areas have been evacuated
The lawmakers will remain in custody until September 18 for investigation
Swift broke her silence and voiced support for Harris over Donald Trump, calling the Democratic candidate a 'steady-handed, gifted leader'