Shooter wounds 4 in US Walmart store before killing himself

Two others were injured and taken to a hospital after the accident
A shooter opened fire Monday night at a Walmart in Ohio and wounded four people before killing himself, police said.
The attack was reported at around 8:30 p.m. at the Walmart in Beavercreek, a town of about 50,000 in the Dayton metropolitan area.
“The conditions of the victims right now is unknown" but all were taken to hospitals for treatment, police Capt. Scott Molnar said at a news conference.
Police also said the gunman died after apparently shooting himself. His name, a motive for the attack and other details weren't immediately released.
Police earlier said on social media that the store had been cleared and secured and there wasn't any “active threat.”
“We’re heartbroken by what’s happened at our Beavercreek, Ohio store. This remains a developing situation, and we’re working closely with investigators on the scene,” Walmart said in a statement.
ALSO READ:
Two others were injured and taken to a hospital after the accident
The ongoing blockade of Gaza has segregated and traumatised the enclave’s 2.3 million inhabitants, depriving them of basic necessities
According to media reports, the man has been taken into custody
The 250 GTO sports car becomes the second most expensive car ever sold at an auction
The couple are parents to three daughters — Maxima, August and Aurelia
Hundreds of street vendors’ stalls in Dakar’s bustling Liberté 6 market were recently bulldozed to make way for a new bus system
The pandemic encouraged customers and businesses alike to integrate digital technology into their everyday lives and increased the adoption of cashless payment methods
Previous studies have shown that sleep restriction can elevate risk for conditions such as cardiovascular disease and hypertension