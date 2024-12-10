'Shadow president' Trump strides world stage

US president-elect Donald Trump and Brigitte Macron speak next her husband French President Emmanuel Macron inside the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral ahead of a ceremony to mark its re-opening following the 2019 fire, in Paris, France, on December 7, 2024. – Reuters

Donald Trump does not take office until January 20, but on the world stage he is already acting as if he is US president.

President-elect Trump has stamped his seal on US diplomacy on crises in Syria and Ukraine as his second spell in the White House approaches.

World leaders have jostled to talk to Trump and he was treated as the guest of honour at the grand reopening of the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris on the weekend.

Lame-duck, single-term President Joe Biden, 82, was conspicuous by his absence at the ceremony, as he increasingly fades into the background.

"It's not surprising at all that Trump would seek to already start playing shadow president," Colin Clarke, director of research at security consultancy The Soufan Group, told AFP.

"And I don't even think it's inappropriate at this point, because that's the game that's going to be in play."

But while Trump himself was often a diplomatic disruptor in his first term in office, he now faces a more volatile international situation in his second presidency.

"It seems like the world is going a little crazy right now," Trump said as he met French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday on his first foreign trip since the November 5 election.

The non-interventionist Trump has frequently spoken of his wish to keep the United States out of any more Middle Eastern wars and has called for a cut in US aid to Kyiv.

As Syria's President Bashar al-Assad teetered on Saturday, Trump said on his Truth Social network that the United States should "not get involved" -- despite the fact that it still has hundreds of troops in the north of the country.

But Assad's sudden fall at the hands of Islamist-led rebels means Trump will find the inflamed region hard to ignore.

The deal-maker in Trump even seemed to spy an opportunity.

He said on Sunday that Russia had abandoned its ally Assad because it was focused on its war in Ukraine -- and that it was now Vladimir Putin's "time to act" and seek a ceasefire with Kyiv.

Separately Trump, who has vowed staunch support for Israel, has warned there will be "hell to pay" if Gaza militants do not free hostages by the time he is inaugurated.

The pronouncements followed a pattern for Trump, who shows every sign of surprising friend and foe alike by unveiling policies on social media.

Earlier this month he used a series of nighttime Truth Social posts to announce plans to slap tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China if they did not stop what he called the flow of migrants and drugs into the United States.