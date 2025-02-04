Salman Rushdie recounts near-death experience as assailant's attempted murder trial begins

Photo: AFP

The man accused of trying to kill the author Salman Rushdie, leaving him blind in one eye, goes on trial Tuesday for attempted murder, according to state court filings.

Hadi Matar, an American of Lebanese descent, has also been charged separately by a federal court on suspicion of terrorism for allegedly conducting the 2022 stabbing attack on behalf of Hezbollah.

In August 2022 Rushdie, now 77, lost vision in his right eye after the attack by a knife-wielding assailant, who jumped on stage at an arts gathering in New York state and stabbed the author about 10 times.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Indian-born writer, a naturalised American based in New York, has faced death threats for his writing.

Matar had told the New York Post newspaper that he had only read two pages of Rushdie's novel but believed he had "attacked Islam."

Rushdie suffered stab wounds in the neck and abdomen before attendees and guards subdued the attacker, later identified as Matar.

Matar was due to appear before judge David Foley in Chautauqua County Court on Tuesday, according to a New York state case listing index.

The charges against him in the case are attempted murder and assault.

Last year, Rushdie published a memoir called 'Knife' in which he recounted the near-death experience.

"Why didn't I fight? Why didn't I run? I just stood there like a pinata and let him smash me," Rushdie wrote.

"It didn't feel dramatic, or particularly awful. It just felt probable... matter-of-fact."