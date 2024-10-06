Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson refuses to say Trump lost 2020 election

The Ukrainian air force said it shot down 78 out of 105 Russian drones during the assault, with 23 more likely impacted by active electronic jamming
Republican US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson sidestepped a question on Sunday on whether he accepted that Donald Trump lost to Democratic President Joe Biden in the 2020 election, giving a response similar to that from the former president's running mate in the vice-presidential debate.
Trump, who lost to Biden in 2020 and falsely claimed the elections were unfair, is once again the Republican Party's presidential candidate and faces Democratic Vice-President Kamala Harris in the November 5 elections. Polls show a tight race.
"You want us to litigate things that happened four years ago when we are talking about the future," Johnson said in a confrontational interview on ABC News on Sunday.
"We are not going to talk about what happened in 2020, we are going to talk about 2024," Johnson said.
He added: "Joe Biden has been the president for almost four years. Everybody needs to get over this and move forward."
When pressed further, he said: "This is a gotcha game that's played, and I'm not playing it."
In Tuesday's vice-presidential debate, Senator JD Vance, Trump's running mate, also sidestepped the question.
Johnson also refused to condemn the former president's suggestion that the Republican presidential candidate's political opponents may be behind attempts to have him killed.
Trump survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13. He also escaped an assassination attempt in September that was thwarted by a US Secret Service agent patrolling Trump's Florida golf course. Investigators have found no evidence of the involvement of Trump's political opponents in the ongoing probes.
Johnson was also asked if he would help in certifying the 2024 election results if Trump lost.
"I'm going to follow the Constitution. ... Congress has a very specific role and we must fulfill it," he said.
Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol in an unsuccessful attempt to prevent the congressional certification of the results of the 2020 elections.
The Ukrainian air force said it shot down 78 out of 105 Russian drones during the assault, with 23 more likely impacted by active electronic jamming
At least 45 container vessels stuck outside eastern ports; vessel backlog could double by end of week, analyst says
Envoys in Brussels, Canberra, Lisbon, New Delhi and the permanent mission to the United Nations in New York ordered to return immediately to Dhaka
27 tigers and three lions died from bird flu at My Quynh Safari in Long An province from September 6 to 18, according to media reports
Judge hands down longer sentence than prosecutors sought
The blaze in Pingtung County broke out the same day that Typhoon Krathon made landfall in the island's south
Flights grounded, financial markets shut for second day
The 2024 race has seen more twists than a Hollywood blockbuster