Rahul Gandhi meets US lawmakers in Washington

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has interacted with Indian diaspora besides students and faculty at universities during his visit to the United States, also met US lawmakers.
The meeting, which took place at Rayburn House Office Building, here, was hosted by Congressman Bradley James Sherman and those present included US Congress members Jonathan Jackson, Ro Khanna, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Barbara Lee, Shri Thanedar, Jesus G. "Chuy" Garcia, Ilhan Omar, Hank Johnson and Jan Schakowsky.
Sources familiar with the meetings told ANI that Rahul Gandhi also met US diplomat Donald Lu and lawmaker Pramila Jayapal.
They said that Rahul Gandhi met Donald Lu, Assistant Secretary of State, Bureau of South and Central Asia, US Department of State, in Washington DC on September 9.
He met Pramila Jayaram, an Indian-American Congress woman, as part of his engagements and later interacted with officials of US House Foreign Affairs Committee.
Rahul Gandhi's meeting with Donald Lu came ahead of the American diplomat's visit to India and Bangladesh.
Rahul Gandhi arrived in the US on Sunday on a three-day visit.
The Congress leader said he looks forward to engaging in meaningful discussions and insightful conversations that will further strengthen the bond between India and the US during this visit.
This is Rahul Gandhi's first visit to the US after he became Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. In a Facebook post earlier, he said Dallas has provided a fantastic start to his US tour.
"My interaction with students and faculty at the University of Texas was dynamic and engaging, with thoughtful discussions on politics, production, skill-respect in India, and the vital role of youth and women in shaping the future of our nations," he said.
The Congress leader said the Indian diaspora serves as a vital bridge between our countries, and their commitment to these values strengthens the bond between our two great unions."I am passionate about unleashing India's potential and look forward to more meaningful exchanges in the coming days," he said.
Chairperson of the Indian Overseas Congress Sam Pitroda had said on Monday that Rahul Gandhi and he would be meeting a "fair amount of people" from Capitol Hill.
