President Trump fires Coast Guard commandant over 'erosion of trust'

Admiral Linda Lee Fagan has been fired over concerns about border and recruitment issues. — Courtesy US Coast Guard

The Trump administration has fired US Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Linda Lee Fagan, the first female uniformed leader of an Armed Forces branch, Fox News Digital reported on Tuesday.

The report said she had been terminated by Acting Homeland Security Secretary Benjamine Huffman.

The White House and Homeland Security Department did not immediately return a request for comment on the report. Earlier, Fox News cited an unidentified senior Department of Homeland Security official as saying Fagan had been fired over concerns about the border, recruitment and "erosion of trust". It cited the failure to address border security threats, to recruit and keep staff, mismanagement in acquisitions and an excessive focus on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

Former President Joe Biden nominated Fagan to lead the Coast Guard in 2021. She became the first female uniformed leader of a branch of the US Armed Forces.