Pound rises against euro after Trump hints UK may avoid tariffs

US President Donald Trump. Reuters File Photo

Sterling slid against the dollar but rose against the euro on Monday as the greenback rallied after the US imposed tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, while comments from President Donald Trump fuelled hopes Britain may be able to avoid levies.

The pound slid 0.66% against the dollar to $1.23135 , but was up nearly 0.5% against the euro at 83.225 pence.

Trump imposed duties of 25% on Canada and Mexico and 10% on China at the weekend, calling them necessary to combat the flow of migrants and the illegal drug fentanyl into the United States.

Analysts said currency markets were still trading under the notion that tariffs would be inflationary, and in turn leave US interest rates higher for longer, which lent support to the dollar.

Markets also mulled how a broad trade war could affect global economic growth, as Canada and Mexico already promised retaliatory measures, while bracing for more volatility from tariff-related headlines in the days to come.

Trump said on Sunday that although Britain was "out of line" when it came to trade he thought it may be able to avoid tariffs, adding of the imbalance: "I think that one can be worked out".