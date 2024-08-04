Pope Francis calls on Venezuela parties to avoid violence

Pope Francis blesses the crowd from the window of the apostolic palace overlooking St Peter's square during the Angelus prayer on August 4, 2024 in The Vatican. — AFP

Published: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 3:09 PM

Pope Francis on Sunday called for Venezuela to "seek the truth" after the disputed re-election of President Nicolas Maduro, warning parties to avoid violence.

The 87-year-old pope, saying Venezuela was undergoing "a critical situation", sent "a heartfelt appeal to all parties to seek the truth and exercise moderation to avoid any type of violence".

Speaking to the crowd gathered at St Peter's Square after his traditional Angelus prayer, Francis called on the country "to settle disputes through dialogue and have the true interests of the population and not the interests of parties". The pontiff's comments came exactly a week after elections in Venezuela that a growing number of nations, such as the United States and Argentina, say was won by opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia.

Many countries, including EU states France, Germany, Italy and Spain, have urged transparency, calling on authorities to release detailed vote tallies.

Protests following the election have killed at least 11 civilians, according to Venezuelan rights groups.