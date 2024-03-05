Plane crashes on highway, killing those aboard and closing lanes in Tennessee, US

Navalny's death certificate, according to supporters, said he died of natural causes
Police in Nashville say that multiple people have died after a small plane crashed Monday night near an interstate highway, shutting down multiple lanes.
The single-engine plane crashed just off of Interstate 40 in the western part of the city, the Metro Nashville Police Department said. Police said multiple people onboard are dead. Police posted a photo of charred wreckage of the small plane in the grass along the interstate.
The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority said it was alerted to the crash, which happened 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) south of John C. Tune Airport, at 7:49 p.m.
The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate after Metro first responders ensure the accident scene is safe, the airport authority said.
Transportation officials said that the eastbound lanes of I-40 were closed.
