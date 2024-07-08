Over 1,300 flights cancelled by US airlines due to Hurricane Beryl

A hung parliament will severely dent President Macron's authority and herald a prolonged period of instability and policy deadlock in the euro zone's second-biggest economy
Airlines in the United States cancelled more than 1,300 flights on Monday as Hurricane Beryl intensified and made landfall in Texas.
A total of 1,354 flights were cancelled and 773 flights were delayed as of 8.16am ET, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.
United Airlines led the list with 405 flights cancelled, followed by Southwest Airlines at 268.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Southwest said it was monitoring the situation and has proactively adjusted its flight schedule on Monday in Houston and south Texas due to the hurricane.
Both United and Southwest also issued travel advisories citing Hurricane Beryl impacting flights in airports including Austin, Corpus Christi, Harlingen and Houston among others in the region.
Beryl, the season's earliest Category 5 hurricane on record, made landfall near the coastal town of Matagorda in Texas early in the day, pounding the coast with dangerous storm surges, the U.S. National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said.
The largest ports in Texas also closed operations and vessel traffic on Sunday after Beryl intensified.
The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday warned of thunderstorms impacting travel across the country.
ALSO READ:
A hung parliament will severely dent President Macron's authority and herald a prolonged period of instability and policy deadlock in the euro zone's second-biggest economy
Turkey severed ties in 2011 after the outbreak of the Syrian civil war, in which it supported rebels looking to oust Assad
Just 12 countries were founding members of the North Atlantic Treaty in 1949
Pezeshkian will have 15 days to present his proposed ministers to the parliament for a vote of confidence
The quake was at a depth of 10 km
Pezeshkian's defeat of Jalili is a relief for European governments as they seek to maintain dialogue on the issue
An overview of the campaign pledges made ahead of Sunday's second voting round
Francis wants people to 'move away from polarisations that impoverish' and hits out at 'self-referential power'