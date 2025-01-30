'Not interested': Analysts sceptical about US, Russia nuclear talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a press conference following the Collective Security Treaty Organisation summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, on November 28, 2024. "It is important for Putin to show that he is not against negotiations, and in the end declare that the United States has failed them," says an analyst. — Reuters File

The United States and Russia have pledged their readiness to resume nuclear disarmament talks after years of confrontation, but analysts are sceptical that Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin can or even want to reach a breakthrough new agreement.

Days after returning to the White House for a second term, Trump said he would like to see "denuclearisation" and called for China to join the talks between Russia and the United States, the world's two biggest nuclear powers.

The Kremlin immediately confirmed its interest in launching talks "as soon as possible", saying last week that French and British nuclear weapon stockpiles should also be taken into account.

But China has indicated it is not interested at this stage, while analysts dismissed the US and Russian statements as posturing.

Moscow in particular has no interest in reducing its arsenal of nuclear warheads as its invasion of Ukraine is set to enter its fourth year next month, analysts say, suspecting Putin sees any potential future talks as an attempt to break out of Western isolation and even try to negotiate the fate of Ukraine.

The last remaining strategic arms control agreement between Russia and the United States is set to expire in a year.

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, an organisation which informs the public about threats to humankind, appears to also be deeply sceptical.

The scientists on Tuesday shifted their "doomsday" clock to 89 seconds to midnight, the closest it has ever been.

"It's hard to imagine China, Russia or the United States undertaking the exacting negotiations required at this point in good faith," said Adam Mount, a nuclear expert at the Federation of American Scientists.

"Donald Trump thinks of himself as a deal maker, but historically hasn't had the patience, proficiency, or credibility," he said, adding that most people in the Trump administration are "arms control sceptics".

Maxim Starchak, a fellow at the Centre for International and Defence Policy at Queen's University in Canada, said Moscow's statements should not be taken at face value.

"Russia is not interested in arms control, it is interested in the redistribution of influence in Europe," Starchak said.

"The so-called arms control negotiations are a way for Moscow to achieve negotiations on broad issues of European security," he added.

"It is important for Putin to show that he is not against negotiations, and in the end declare that the United States has failed them."

Olivier Zajec, director of France's Institute for Strategy and Defence Studies, said he thought it would be in Russia's interest to hold talks on a new agreement.

"Nuclear power is the only thing that gives Russians the ability to talk to the Americans on an equal footing in the world," he said.

If the last arms control agreement between Russia and the United States is not replaced, Moscow and Washington will find themselves without a bilateral nuclear arms control agreement for the first time since 1972, Zajec added.