No place in America for political violence: Trump's ex-VP Pence

Published: Sun 14 Jul 2024, 7:52 PM

Former vice-president Mike Pence said on Sunday that "there is no place in America for political violence" of the sort that targeted his former boss Donald Trump at a Republican rally.

Such violence, Pence added on social media platform X, "must be universally condemned".

Trump, who is poised to receive his party's formal nomination at a Republican convention this week in Wisconsin, said he was shot in the right ear during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday.

The attack killed a bystander and left two other spectators critically wounded, while the shooter was killed by a Secret Service sniper.

The 78-year-old Trump, with blood on his face, responded by pumping his fist to the stunned crowd before Secret Service agents hustled him from the scene.

Pence said on X that he and his wife Karen "are praying for his full recovery and for those lost and injured in this horrific attack".