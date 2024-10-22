Never subtle, now Trump gets sweary

Supporters of Republican presidential nominee and former US president Donald Trump sing the national anthem as they wait ahead of his campaign rally at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina, US, on Monday. — Reuters

Is it exhaustion, frustration, or a winning election strategy? The final weeks of Donald Trump's campaign for the White House have been marked by a sharp rise in his use of vulgar language.

The brash billionaire has a long record of foul verbal outbursts, but his worst swearing and crudest asides have often been made privately. That's changing.

This weekend, Trump was campaigning hard in the swing state of Pennsylvania, with barely two weeks to go until Election Day on November 5.

Rather than focus on his closing argument for why he should be president, he kicked off a rally with a story about late golf legend Arnold Palmer that crudely highlighted the size of Palmer's penis.

"Arnold Palmer was all man," Trump said with a laugh to the crowd of supporters.

"When he took showers with the other pros, they came out of there, they said 'Oh, my God. That's unbelievable.'"

"I had to say it!" he joked, leaving a CNN reporter spluttering during a live report from the scene.

When Trump moved onto politics, he kept it profane, using swear words to attack his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris.

"You're a shit vice president," he said, delighting his cheering supporters.

Trump's locker-room talk and cursing is popular with his audiences -- and he may hope it reinforces his claim to be "man of the people" as he chases young voters.

The trend was evident in a podcast broadcast last week.

And when Trump's microphone stopped working at the recent rally in Michigan, he raged "I won't pay the bill for this stupid company that rented us this crap" -- again drawing wild applause.

Trump has also stepped up his regular insults such as "scum" to refer to anyone from migrants to unsupportive movie producers, as he faces a close election race with Harris -- vying to become the first female US president.