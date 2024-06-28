E-Paper

Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes off Peru; tsunami warning issued

The UAE's National Centre Meteorology also recorded the temblor at 9.36am

By Reuters

Published: Fri 28 Jun 2024, 10:51 AM

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck near the coast of Peru on Friday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

There is a tsunami threat from the quake, based on available data, said the US National Tsunami Warning Centre.


The UAE's National Centre Meteorology (NCM) also recorded the temblor at 9.36am, local time, in its seismic networl.

The quake — which was earlier pegged at a magnitude of 6.4 — was at a depth of 10km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.


