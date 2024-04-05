UAE

Magnitude 4.7 earthquake strikes New York, New Jersey

The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.21 miles), EMSC said

By Reuters

Published: Fri 5 Apr 2024, 6:43 PM

Last updated: Fri 5 Apr 2024, 7:04 PM

A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck the New York City region on Friday morning, according to the US Geological Survey, shaking buildings and surprising residents in an area that rarely experiences notable seismic activity.

The quake's epicentre was near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, the USGS said. No damage was immediately reported.


The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre initially measured the quake at 5.5 magnitude on the Richter scale.

The earthquake was felt across the region, including in New York City, New Jersey, northern Pennsylvania and western Connecticut, according to Reuters journalists and social media.


