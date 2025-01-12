Los Angeles fires: Death toll hits 16 as firefighters race against time to contain blazes

Photo: AFP

Firefighters were racing against time to get on top of massive wildfires around Los Angeles as winds ramped up, pushing the blazes towards previously untouched neighbourhoods.

At least 16 people were now confirmed dead from fires that have ripped through the city, leaving communities in ruins and testing the mettle of thousands of firefighters -- and millions of California residents.

Despite heroic efforts, including precision sorties from aerial crews, the Palisades Fire continued to grow on Saturday, pushing east towards the priceless collections of the Getty Centre art museum and north to the densely populated San Fernando Valley.

A brief lull in the wind was rapidly giving way to gusts that forecasters warned would feed the blazes for days to come.

"Critical fire-weather conditions will unfortunately ramp up again today for southern California and last through at least early next week," the National Weather Service said.

"This may lead to the spread of ongoing fires as well as the development of new ones."

Survivors were cautioned to not spend time outside or to wear a mask to avoid inhaling toxic particles from the thick smoke that wreathes the city.

The Palisades fire was 11 percent contained Saturday but had grown to 23,600 acres (9,500 hectares), while the Eaton Fire was at 14,000 acres and 15 percent contained.

Official figures show more than 12,000 structures burned, but Cal Fire's Todd Hopkins said not all were homes, and the number would also include outbuildings, RVs, vehicles and sheds.

With reports of looting and a nighttime curfew in place, police and National Guard have mounted checkpoints to prevent people getting into the disaster zones.

But that has left residents frustrated as they queue for up to 10 hours to try to get back in and see what, if anything, is left of their homes.

Among those known to have died in the tragedy was former Australian child star Rory Sykes, who appeared in British TV show "Kiddy Kapers" in the 1990s.