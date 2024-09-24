Look: UAE President visits Children's National Hospital in Washington

During the meeting, both leaders will discuss ways to strengthen the historic friendship between the UAE and the US and their strategic partnership in all fields
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed, visited the Children's National Hospital in Washington, as part of his official visit to the US.
Sheikh Mohamed's tour included the Sheikh Zayed Institute for Paediatric Surgical Innovation, which provides the latest treatments in the field of paediatric surgery from various countries around the world.
The UAE President listened to an explanation of the technologies and innovations that the institute continues to develop to treat its patients, including the “miniature pacemaker” designed for infants, the first model of which Sheikh Mohamed had seen in 2019. Today, thanks to the support of the UAE, it is used in more than 40 paediatric patients, five of whom are newborns.
Sheikh Mohamed was also briefed on the tasks of the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit Command Centre, which uses advanced artificial intelligence technologies to diagnose and proactively detect critical medical conditions such as cardiac arrests, which increases the chances of successful treatments and saves patients' lives.
The center allows surgeons and cardiologists to provide remote medical consultations with doctors from around the world, including Abu Dhabi and the UAE field hospital in Gaza.
During his tour of the hospital, Sheikh Mohamed met with the families of a number of Emirati children receiving treatment, where he checked on their health and the progress of their treatment, stressing that caring for the nation's children wherever they are is a top priority for the UAE.
Over the past few years, the UAE has contributed $150 million to support the Children’s National Hospital to establish the Sheikh Zayed Institute for Paediatric Surgical Innovation and $30 million to establish the Research and Innovation Complex, as part of the country’s vision to improve the lives of children from around the world by supporting the development of life-saving treatments and enhancing the levels of innovative health services provided to them.
