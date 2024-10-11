Fri, Oct 11, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 8, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon°C

Look: Stunning images of aurora borealis taken amid solar storm in US

Vivid reds and greens are seen across the sky, an amazing effect created by the ionisation of oxygen and nitrogen particles in our atmosphere

Published: Fri 11 Oct 2024, 4:16 PM

Updated: Fri 11 Oct 2024, 4:18 PM

Photo: X/Astronomy Centre

Photo: X/Astronomy Centre

Some breathtaking photos of the aurora borealis were captured last night by Mr. Haitham Hamdy, a member of the International Astronomy Centre in the US.

This incredible light display was set off by a third degree (G3) level magnetic storm, which was fuelled by intense solar emissions.


In the stunning images, vivid reds and greens are seen across the sky, an amazing effect created by the ionisation of oxygen and nitrogen particles in our atmosphere triggered by the charged particles released during the solar storm.

Photo: X/Astronomy Centre

Photo: X/Astronomy Centre

It was an amazing spectacle that beautifully illustrated the dynamic relationship between our planet and the sun.

Photo: X/Astronomy Centre

Photo: X/Astronomy Centre

Mr. Haitham Hamdy who is also a member of the Jordanian Astronomical Society, took these remarkable photos from Massachusetts, located at 42 degrees north latitude, where the celestial show was nothing short of magical.

