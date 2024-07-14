Joe Biden, Narendra Modi, Keir Starmer lead condemnation after Trump shooting at rally

Published: Sun 14 Jul 2024, 7:47 AM

US President Joe Biden led the condemnation after his election rival Donald Trump was wounded in an apparent assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday, as some Republicans blamed the Biden campaign for the violence.

Political leaders on both sides of the aisle slammed the attack minutes after the Republican candidate was rushed off stage by the Secret Service with blood running down his face.

"There's no place in America for this kind of violence. It's sick. It's sick. It's one of the reasons why we have to unite this country... We cannot be like this, we cannot condone this," Biden told reporters in an emergency briefing at his house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

"The idea that there's political violence, or violence in America like this, is just unheard of. It's just not appropriate. Everybody, everybody must condemn it. Everybody," Biden said.

Vice President Kamala Harris said on X: "We are praying for him, his family, and all those who have been injured and impacted by this senseless shooting."

Biden's former boss, Barack Obama, echoed his words in a statement, saying there was "absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy."

"Although we don't yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn't seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics," he said on X.

World leaders react

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he was "deeply concerned" by the attack on his friend and former US president Donald Trump at an election rally.

"Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him speedy recovery," he said in a post on social media. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American people," he added.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Sunday he was "appalled by the shocking scenes" at the rally.

"Political violence in any form has no place in our societies," the premier said. Referring to "these dark hours", Hungary's nationalist leader Victor Orban offered his "thoughts and prayers" to Trump.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida spoke out against political attacks, saying "we must stand firm against any form of violence that challenges democracy."

Australia's Anthony Albanese described the shooting as "concerning and confronting", expressing his relief that Trump was safe.

"There is no place for violence in the democratic process," the prime minister said.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Chris Luxon echoed such views, writing "no country should encounter such political violence."

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he and his wife Sara "were shocked by the apparent attack on President Trump".

"We pray for his safety and speedy recovery," Netanyahu said.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' spokesperson condemned the shooting.

"The Secretary-General unequivocally condemns this act of political violence. He sends his best wishes to President Trump for a speedy recovery," the UN chief's spokesperson added.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she was "following with apprehension" updates from Pennsylvania and wished Trump a speedy recovery.

The right-wing leader expressed her hope that "in the following months of the electoral campaign, dialogue and responsibility can prevail over hate and violence."

Argentina's President Javier Milei blamed the "international left" after the assassination attempt.

"In panic of losing at the polls, they resort to terrorism to impose their backward and authoritarian agenda," said the populist president.

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said the shooting "must be strongly condemned by all defenders of democracy and political dialogue."

More support