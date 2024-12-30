Jimmy Carter dies at 100: Biden declares January 9 day of mourning for late US President

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks on the death of former U.S. President and Nobel Peace Prize recipient Jimmy Carter, at the Company House Hotel, in Christiansted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. Photo: Reuters file

US President Joe Biden on Sunday declared January 9 a national day of mourning for Jimmy Carter, calling on Americans to visit their places of worship to "pay homage" to the late US leader.

"I call on the American people to assemble on that day in their respective places of worship, there to pay homage to the memory of President James Earl Carter, Jr," Biden said in a White House proclamation.

"I invite the people of the world who share our grief to join us in this solemn observance," added the President.

Carter had been in hospice care since mid-February 2023 at his home in Plains, Georgia — the same small town where he was born and once ran a peanut farm before becoming governor of the Peach State and running for the White House.

Carter died "peacefully" at his home in Plains, "surrounded by his family", the Carter Centre said in a statement.