US man bails out wife, alleged lover arrested over his murder plot

A man in the US has helped bail out his wife, who was arrested last month for conspiring to kill him in the Bahamas, where they have a vacation house.
Georgia's Robert Shiver filed for divorce this April, accusing wife Lindsay Shiver of cheating, according to media reports.
Lindsay, a 36-year-old former beauty pageant queen, her alleged lover Terrance Bethel, 28, and Faron Newbold, 29, the person who was allegedly hired to murder Robert, were granted emergency bail on Tuesday, reported Bahamas Court News.
This came after the prosecutor withdrew an objection to the trio’s release after talking to Robert, the report added. Lindsay has agreed to wear an ankle bracelet and not leave the Bahamas until her court hearing on October 5, it said.
Lindsay and the other two alleged conspirators were arrested on July 21 after Bethel’s WhatsApp chats brought the alleged murder plot to light, according to reports. Police officers were questioning Bethel in connection with a burglary at a bar in Great Guana Cay, Bahamas, when they discovered the messages on his phone.
According to CNN, Lindsay is a former beauty pageant queen while her estranged husband Robert is an insurance executive and played football for Auburn University.
Prosecutors said that the accused hatched a plan to kill Robert on July 16 while they were on Abaco Islands, the report added.
After police learned about their plan, the three were taken into custody and later flown to Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas. The trio was brought before a court and remanded to the Bahamas corrections department until the next hearing (scheduled on October 5), said the CNN report.
Fox News Digital reported that Robert learned about Lindsay’s alleged affair and filed for divorce in April. The two got involved in a court battle but continued to live with their children in Georgia.
Lindsay’s grandfather, Tom Shirely, told the New York Post that he was “sad", “shocked and “disappointed” after learning the news.
“It just tore us up. It’s just a shame, a crying shame, for Robert and the kids and everyone else. I know Lindsay or I thought I did. And I don’t know what could have happened, but something happened,” he said.
He added, “It’s hard to believe because they’re such a fine couple and a fine family.”
